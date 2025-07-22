HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 768 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

