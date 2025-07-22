PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 356.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 3.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

