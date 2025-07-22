HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,549 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.