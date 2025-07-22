Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 650.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $189.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $948,320. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

