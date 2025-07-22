Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 38,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $275.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

