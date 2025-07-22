Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 393 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0%

DIS stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

