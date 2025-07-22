Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after buying an additional 2,427,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.69. 289,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,956,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

