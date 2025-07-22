Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

