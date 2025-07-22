Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $5,624,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.