OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

