Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.67. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 682,308 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Sphere 3D in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 million. Analysts predict that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,204,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

