MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05, Zacks reports. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
MSCI Stock Performance
Shares of MSCI opened at $562.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.75. MSCI has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32.
MSCI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI
In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of MSCI
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
