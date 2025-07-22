Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Invesco Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Invesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.