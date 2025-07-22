Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Invesco Trading Up 6.2%
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
