Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,996 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $947.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

