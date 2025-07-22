Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

