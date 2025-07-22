IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,487,000 after acquiring an additional 385,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,337,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,470,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

