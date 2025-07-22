Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 49.83%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

