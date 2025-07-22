Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $70.50.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 49.83%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.