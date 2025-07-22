Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.9%

LOAN opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

