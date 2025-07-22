NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.300 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXP Semiconductors stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

