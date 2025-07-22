NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.300 EPS.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXP Semiconductors stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.