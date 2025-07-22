JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $8.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

