Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $235.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

