Obermeyer Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.4% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $342.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.09.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

