Obermeyer Wealth Partners Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $367.68 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day moving average is $402.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

