Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 829 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE WFC opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
