PFG Advisors Purchases 7,705 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,935,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,652 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 19,519.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,295,000 after acquiring an additional 913,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $182.07 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

