Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.2%

ProShares Short S&P 500 stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

