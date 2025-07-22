Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.0%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

