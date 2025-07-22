PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVW opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

