Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1,060.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,602 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 35,250,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,955,221. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

