Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

PENG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ:PENG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 46,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the sale, the director owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

