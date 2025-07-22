SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 224,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 266.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,363.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

