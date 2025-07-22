iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

