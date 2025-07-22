SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 266.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 155,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.