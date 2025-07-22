Ignite Planners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,973 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

