MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 164.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $241.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 110.92%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,344,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 1,155,476 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,328,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 66.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,230,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 890,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 191,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

