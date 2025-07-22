Ignite Planners LLC Buys 9,580 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 1,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 385,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS DJUN opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.