PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $50.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

