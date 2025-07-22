Ignite Planners LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 66,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

