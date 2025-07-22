ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

TTAN opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceTitan news, Director Byron B. Deeter sold 31,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $3,511,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,666 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $4,800,351.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112.51. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,409,330 shares of company stock worth $150,026,528. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,349,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

