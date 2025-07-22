Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Position Boosted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,266 shares during the period. Hess Midstream Partners makes up about 4.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,245 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,640,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $23,415,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,825,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 530,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3%

HESM stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.7098 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

