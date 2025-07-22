Four Tree Island Advisory LLC Invests $699,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Brighthouse Financial comprises 0.5% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 209,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139,356 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

