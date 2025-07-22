Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $576.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $580.53. The company has a market capitalization of $692.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

