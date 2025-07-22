Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $146.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

