Four Tree Island Advisory LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for 1.2% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 54.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

