Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Raised by Four Tree Island Advisory LLC

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for 3.1% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 142.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.96%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.