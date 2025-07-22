Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

