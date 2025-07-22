Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,133,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lyft worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after buying an additional 5,945,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after buying an additional 4,901,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,599,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 2,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.