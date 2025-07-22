Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 2,259 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 85,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 194,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 29,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

