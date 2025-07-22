1,810 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWB opened at $345.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $347.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

