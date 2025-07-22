Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

Shares of GEV opened at $565.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $581.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

